Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $44.29

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $45.36. Ichor shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 432 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ichor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

