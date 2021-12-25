Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $460.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

