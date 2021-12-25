Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Humana stock opened at $460.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.28.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
