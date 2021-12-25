Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $25.92

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $28.21. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

