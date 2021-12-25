Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

HWM opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

