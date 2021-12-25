Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE HHC opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

