Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

