Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

FIXX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.14. 200,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.53. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

