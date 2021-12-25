Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

