High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.39. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 5,540 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

