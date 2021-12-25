Heyward R. Donigan Acquires 14,350 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RAD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $32.48.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
