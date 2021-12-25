Heyward R. Donigan Acquires 14,350 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

