Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,159 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

