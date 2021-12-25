Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.00321648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

