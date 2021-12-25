Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,401.07

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Helix has a market capitalization of $116,401.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031334 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

