Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $175.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.29 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.