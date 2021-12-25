Head-To-Head Survey: Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) versus RH (NYSE:RH)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and RH (NYSE:RH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Arhaus alerts:

This table compares Arhaus and RH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RH $2.85 billion 4.12 $271.82 million $21.47 25.44

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A RH 18.31% 104.49% 19.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arhaus and RH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 RH 0 4 10 0 2.71

Arhaus presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 42.62%. RH has a consensus price target of $718.54, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than RH.

Summary

RH beats Arhaus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.