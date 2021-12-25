Head-To-Head Contrast: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Youdao and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 2.93 -$268.63 million ($1.84) -6.23 Boxlight $54.89 million 1.58 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.83

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Youdao and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $18.68, suggesting a potential upside of 62.99%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 304.76%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Youdao.

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -27.80% N/A -53.32% Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Summary

Boxlight beats Youdao on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

