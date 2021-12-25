Head to Head Contrast: RPC (NYSE:RES) versus Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

RPC has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.8% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RPC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $598.30 million 1.68 -$212.19 million ($0.08) -58.25 Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RPC and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 1 0 0 1.50 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPC currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.53%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC -2.06% -1.91% -1.49% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Summary

RPC beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

