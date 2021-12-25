Head-To-Head Contrast: CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) versus Its Peers

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.04 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.16

CannaPharmaRX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5269 19444 41828 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.41%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Summary

CannaPharmaRX competitors beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.