Head-To-Head Analysis: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) versus Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Avidity Biosciences -995.70% -30.60% -28.06%

63.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 176.88 -$44.35 million ($2.45) -10.45

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.24%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.67%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Avidity Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise ZF887 for alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292 for pulmonary arterial hypertension; CBS001 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; CBS004 for systemic sclerosis and lupus; LB1 and LB2 for solid tumors; Oral OX2R Agonist and Intranasal OX2R Agonist for narcolepsy type 1; Dual STAT3/5 Degrader for hematological malignancies; EGFR Ex20 and EGFR-C797S inhibitors for non-small cell lung cancer; and next generation EGFR inhibitors. The company was formerly known as United Medicines Biopharma Limited and changed its name to Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited in February 2021. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

