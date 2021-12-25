Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $68,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $230.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

