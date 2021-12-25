Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $227.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

