Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,916 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

