Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $82,395,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.