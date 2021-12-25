Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

