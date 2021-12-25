Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $410.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

