Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

