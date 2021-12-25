GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

NORW opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

