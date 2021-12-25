GWM Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

