GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $287.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $288.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.