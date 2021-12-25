GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

