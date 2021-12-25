GWM Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,284 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

