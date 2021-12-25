GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

