Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.27

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.27 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 172.60 ($2.28). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.30), with a volume of 144,031 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market cap of £371.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.27.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

