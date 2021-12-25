Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

