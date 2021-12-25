Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of HGV opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

