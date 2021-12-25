Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

