GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,891,770.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,891,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95.

GoodRx stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 35.07 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

