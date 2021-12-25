Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.76

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

