GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 3,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

