Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPTF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

GRPTF opened at $16.09 on Friday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

