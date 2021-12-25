General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,979,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.