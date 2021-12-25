General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $215.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

