GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

