Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 14,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 32,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

