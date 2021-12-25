FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.78 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

