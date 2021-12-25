FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lowered by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

