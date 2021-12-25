Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

