Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 98,017 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $82.15 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

