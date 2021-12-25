Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

