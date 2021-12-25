FOX Token (FOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, FOX Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOX Token has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About FOX Token

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling FOX Token

